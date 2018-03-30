Watershed Nature Center

1591 Tower Avenue, P.O. Box 843, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Local Contact: Aya Laird, Administrative Program Coordinator, 618-692-7578, info@watershednc.org

Release Date: 3/3/18

Event Date: Frog Walks - 3/30/18, 4/6/18, 4/13/18, 4/20/18 and Frog Watch - 4/7/18 and 4/21/18

Event: Find Fantastic Frogs with Frog Walks and Frog Watch

Description:

One of our most popular and highly anticipated events just got sweeter! After record attendance last year for our Frog Walk programs, we received the opportunity to expand our programming this year through an SIUE partnership that has allowed us to become a FrogWatch Chapter. We will host multiple Frog Walks and FrogWatch Trainings towards the end of March and all throughout April. Expect to see and hear peepers, bullfrogs, tree frogs, and more! Dress to get messy - waterproof boots, long pants, flashlights, etc.

Frog Walks teach participants how to identify local frog and toad species based on sight and sound. We listen to their calls in our Interpretive Classroom within the Welcome Center - while looking at their pictures and getting to learn about their niche habitat and specific adaptations. After a brief introductory presentation - we follow a frog expert onto the marsh and get dirty looking for the animals we just learned about. FrogWatch will be similar; however, it is more formal. It required a period of uninterrupted silence to assess the local frog population based on sound - not sight. Certified Volunteers upload the data we record into a citizen science database - similar to our birding programs.

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org