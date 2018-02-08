'Finding the Current' World Movie Premiere

Be the first to see the documentary, 'Finding the Current', in the World. A true story about 1 man who paddled a canoe from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean, for 233 days over 5,000 miles. Becoming eligible for the Guinness Book of World Records, wasn't what 'Adventure Aaron' Carotta ended up learning the journey was about. It was how he started over after loosing everything, jumped in a canoe with everything he owned, and met thousands of Americans, who supported him along the way. The one time screening in St. Louis is currently selling limited seats to the event, where Aaron and others will be available after for a Q and A. You can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-the-current-world-movie-premier-tickets-42292860083?aff=Marquee