Fins and Feathers Program at Pere Marquette State Park

Friday, November 03, 2017

Starting at 5:00pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3323

Join Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen at the Visitor Center for an educational fish program. Following the talk, kids can fish at Bluegill Pond that sits right next to the Center. A program on owls and other creatures you might hear at night when you are outdoors, will start at 7:30 p.m. Following that program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls. Be sure to stick around after the hike for a hotdog and marshmallow roast!

For more details, please contact the Pere Marquette Park Visitor Center at (618) 786-3323.