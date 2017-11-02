Fins and Feathers Program
Pere Marquette State Park 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Fins and Feathers Program at Pere Marquette State Park
Friday, November 03, 2017
Starting at 5:00pm
Pere Marquette State Park
13112 Visitor Center Lane
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-3323
Join Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen at the Visitor Center for an educational fish program. Following the talk, kids can fish at Bluegill Pond that sits right next to the Center. A program on owls and other creatures you might hear at night when you are outdoors, will start at 7:30 p.m. Following that program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls. Be sure to stick around after the hike for a hotdog and marshmallow roast!
For more details, please contact the Pere Marquette Park Visitor Center at (618) 786-3323.