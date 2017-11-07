Five Days in November: A Multimedia Presentation with Clint Hill

Nov. 22, 2017, will mark the 54th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In a riveting presentation filled with rare slides and video footage, former Secret Service Agent Clint Hill is interviewed by co-author Lisa McCubbin about five days that changed the world forever. On Nov. 21, 1963, Clint Hill was with President and Mrs. Kennedy as they departed the White House for Texas—traveling that day to San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth. On November 22, Hill was with the Kennedys as they traveled to Dallas, was in the motorcade when JFK was assassinated, and stayed by Jacqueline Kennedy's side for the next three days, through the heart wrenching funeral of the President. Hear the dramatic story from someone who was there and how those five days changed America forever.