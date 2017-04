The Disabled Veterans of America and Auxiliary Chapter 53, and American Legion Post 307 will be conducting a Flag Retirement Ceremony, Sunday 7 May 2017 at 2:00 PM. at Quad-Cities DAV Chapter 53/Tri-City Veterans Club, 3400 Century Drive, Granite City, IL. (DAV/Tri-City Vet Phone #876-7816. Anyone having American Flags that to be disposed of properly, please bring them by the Club.

The DAV is open daily at 3:00 PM.

The public is cordially invited to attend!!

P.O.C. Jim Taylor, 618-520-9265, Commander, DAV Chapter 53