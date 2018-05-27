Flag Retirement Ceremony

Wanda United Methodist Church, 4813 Wanda Rd., Roxana, IL

May 27th 10:30 AM in the Prayer Garden

Scout Leaders and Scouts will be conducting the Retiring of the Flags.

Torn and tattered flags may be donated at the time of service or dropped off in a collection bin at the Heritage House, 4821 Wanda Rd., Roxana, IL

Everyone is welcome to attend.