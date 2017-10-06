AMH Offering Flu Shots Oct. 6 at Convenient Care

Advance Appointments Required; $20 or Medicare Part B Are Payment Options

ALTON, IL –Alton Memorial Hospital will provide adult influenza vaccinations from 8-10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Alton Memorial Convenient Care, 5520 Godfrey Road.

Advance appointments are required. Call 1-800-392-0936 to make an appointment. Medicare Part B pays for the flu shot. Those with Medicare Part B coverage must present their Medicare card at the time of their vaccination. For all others, the cost is $20, payable by cash or check to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Medicare HMOs or other insurance plans that involve a co-pay at the doctor’s office will NOT be billed. Anyone who does not have Medicare Part B will have to pay $20 at the time of his or her shot. You will get a receipt and then you should be able to work out the reimbursement with your insurance company.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months be immunized. Persons under 18 should see their pediatrician or primary care provider. If you have special health issues, please check with your physician about being vaccinated.