Food Manager Certification Class/Test

Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Need your food sanitation certification or recertification?

ServSafe, ANSI class by approved instructor, Linda Petterson. Will receive NRA Cerificate. This will allow you to apply for illinois Certification or certificaion in another state. This is an 8 hour class with exam following. $115.00 for the course.

If you do not pass the follow up class will be no charge just a small fee for the exam. RSVP

Info

Business & Career, Class

618-407-6075

