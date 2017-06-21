For Tatas & Giggles

Woodlands Golf Club 2839 Harris Ln., Alton, Illinois 62002

For Tatas & Giggles - Let's tee-off 'FORE' TATAS!!!

Join us as we say "ta-ta" to breast cancer in a GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFIT FOR "Momma" Dawn Kay-Woods on October 14, 2017, at Woodlawn Country Club, 2839 Harris Lane in Alton. Registration: 8 a.m. Tournament starts at 9 a.m.

Registration due date is September 14, 2017.

4 person team: $300. Includes Round of golf, cart, breakfast, drinks, meal to follow. 

*Non-golfer meals available for purchase in advance

$500 DOLLAR SHOOTOUT, casino hole, skins, cash prizes for first and second place A and B FLIGHT, closest to the pin, longest drive, putting contest, 50/50 drawing, and silent auction!

Contact: Sarah Berkaw 618-972-4128, or email sbock5@gmail.com OR Krystal Kay 217-271-9063, or email kkgirl1987@gmail.com.

Mail registration to 10571 Village Ln, Foristell, Mo. 63348 - Make Checks Payable to "For Tatas and Giggles" 

Name_______________________Size___ Address____________________________

Phone_____________________________ E-mail_____________________________

Player 2 Name_______________________ Size____

Player 3 Name________________________Size____

Player 4 Name________________________Size____

Total amount Enclosed_________________________

SHIRT SIZES:   S    M    XL     XXL    XXXL

Info

Benefit, Food & Drink

618-972-4128

