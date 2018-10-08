Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club October 8 Speaker: "Forest Park Owls: Hiding In Plain Sight"

Join us and our friends from the Audubon Society as we welcome Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an award-winning naturalist , to the Audubon Center at Riverlands. Mark has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri since December 2005. Mark’s talk, "Forest Park Owls: Hiding In Plain Sight", will cover how he found these owls, basic facts about the species, and the different behaviors he has been able to see and document with photos and videos to illustrate their behaviors.

You may have heard about the owls and Mark's work with them from the regular media coverage they receive. Here is your opportunity to learn more about the owls in person! The program will start at 7:30 PM sharp.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands is located at 301 Riverlands Way, 63386. A map and directions are available at : http://riverlands.audubon.org/visit/hours-directions-general-information .

If you have any questions contact Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.