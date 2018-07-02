Fosterburg Concert in the Park series

Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Monday, July 9, 2018, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Monday, July 16, 2018, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Monday, July 23, 2018, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Monday, July 30, 2018, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Fosterburg Township Park

3001 Main St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 259-0726

All concerts are free to the public and will be held at the gazebo in the Township Park on Main Street in Fosterburg on Monday nights, starting June 4 and running through Aug. 6. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.