Foxes Grove 1st Annual Fall Festival
Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
Craft Show- over 30 vendors showcasing crafts, jewelry, artwork, and much more. We will be accepting donations for the Treehouse Wildlife Center and they will be here with some of the animals they have rescued! Food and drink will be available.
Info
Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs