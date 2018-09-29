Foxes Grove 1st Annual Fall Festival

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095

Craft Show- over 30 vendors showcasing crafts, jewelry, artwork, and much more. We will be accepting donations for the Treehouse Wildlife Center and they will be here with some of the animals they have rescued! Food and drink will be available.

Info
Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
618-259-0851
