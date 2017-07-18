Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community Open House and Ribbon Cutting
Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
Please join us for an Open House and Ribbon Cutting by the Riverbend Growth Association at 3:00 p.m. We are celebrating 10 years as a Supportive Living Community. Our Open House is from 3-6:00 p.m. with entertainment from 3:30-4:30 p.m. RSVP is appreciated but not required.
395 E. Edwardsville Road. Wood River, IL 62095
For questions or to RSVP, please contact Mallory Hall
Email: MAHALL@FGSLF.COM
Phone: 618-623-3212
Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
