Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community Open House and Ribbon Cutting

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community 395 E. Edwardsville Road, City of Wood River, Illinois 62095

Please join us for an Open House and Ribbon Cutting by the Riverbend Growth Association at 3:00 p.m. We are celebrating 10 years as a Supportive Living Community. Our Open House is from 3-6:00 p.m. with entertainment from 3:30-4:30 p.m. RSVP is appreciated but not required.

For questions or to RSVP, please contact Mallory Hall

Email: MAHALL@FGSLF.COM

Phone: 618-623-3212

View Map
