Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community Open House and Ribbon Cutting

Please join us for an Open House and Ribbon Cutting by the Riverbend Growth Association at 3:00 p.m. We are celebrating 10 years as a Supportive Living Community. Our Open House is from 3-6:00 p.m. with entertainment from 3:30-4:30 p.m. RSVP is appreciated but not required.

395 E. Edwardsville Road. Wood River, IL 62095

For questions or to RSVP, please contact Mallory Hall

Email: MAHALL@FGSLF.COM

Phone: 618-623-3212