Frank Sinatra's 101st Birthday Celebration

Frank Sinatra, the greatest interpreter of the American Songbook music lives on in an annual tribute by superb trumpeter Randy Holmes' large ensemble with Dynamic Dean Christopher vocalist. All new big band orchestrations have been written by St. Louis arranger, Dan Stevens especially for the occasion. The outstanding acoustics of the Webster Concert Hall provide the perfect setting. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be ordered on-line at www.websterconcerthall.org. Tickets are $15 at the door. Free, readily available parking. Handicap accessible

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
314-962-7000
