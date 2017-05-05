New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify! Enrollment Days Start in May by Appointment

Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area!

If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

The first two enrollment days are scheduled at Main Street Community Center on Friday, May 5 and Monday, May 15 from 10:00am-12:00pm.

Please contact the Community Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.