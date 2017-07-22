Authentic Student Ministries, the Pentecostals of Troy, will be offering a “FREE” car wash this Saturday July 22 from 8 AM to Noon at Richeson Funeral Home, 2015 Edwardsville Rd. in Troy. Donations will be accepted for the car wash. In conjunction with the car wash, there will be a bake sale, and the prices will vary according to the item being sold. Proceeds will assist the students in going to a national conference this month.