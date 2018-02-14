Free Child Development Screenings

OSF Saint Clare's Medical Office Building 815 East 5th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center OFFERING FREE CHILD DEVELOPMENT SCREENINGS

For immediate releaseContact: Tina Zumwalt - Community Relations Coordinator - 618-463-5394(February 13, 2018 | Alton, IL) – Free child development screenings will be offered by OSF Rehabilitation at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A (1st Floor), Alton.  The screenings will be held by appointment on Wednesdays, beginning February 14th, 9 a.m. to noon.  Additional screening dates are March 14th, 2 to 5 p.m., and April 11th, 9 a.m. to Noon.  Appointments are required.

Your child will be screened for developmental milestones by licensed occupational and speech therapists.

Pre-register your child’s appointment at www.osfsaintanthonys.org/development. For more information about this or other pediatric services offered by OSF Rehabilitation, call (618) 463-5171.

