FREE Discussion Group
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002
Thanksgiving is over and you're exhausted from cooking, entertaining family and those Black Friday sales. Take a couple of hours our of your day,
bring your own drink/snack and join us for a friendly discussion of anything new age, occult, paranormal or metaphysical.
Whether your new and want to learn or have been practicing for years you are welcome to come share your thoughts with like-minded people.
Info
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
16+, Discussion, Religion & Spirituality