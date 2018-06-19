Free Elder Law Workshop

First Baptist Church of Edwardsville 534 St. Louis St., Alton, Illinois 62025

Planning as You Age: Complexities Facing Seniors Today

This free workshop covers topics such as:

• What is a trust? What is the difference between a revocable and irrevocable trust?

• How can you avoid probate? Do you need to?

• Can you / should you give your stuff away to your kids or others?

• What is a power of attorney, a living will, and a healthcare proxy?

• How can you plan for your disabled beneficiaries?

• How can you plan / prepare for Medicaid?

You can attend this informative workshop of Tuesday, June 19 at 6pm OR Wednesday, June 20 at 10am.

Register online at www.ElderCareLaw.com

First Baptist Church of Edwardsville 534 St. Louis St., Alton, Illinois 62025
