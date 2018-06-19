Free Elder Law Workshop
First Baptist Church of Edwardsville 534 St. Louis St., Alton, Illinois 62025
Planning as You Age: Complexities Facing Seniors Today
This free workshop covers topics such as:
• What is a trust? What is the difference between a revocable and irrevocable trust?
• How can you avoid probate? Do you need to?
• Can you / should you give your stuff away to your kids or others?
• What is a power of attorney, a living will, and a healthcare proxy?
• How can you plan for your disabled beneficiaries?
• How can you plan / prepare for Medicaid?
You can attend this informative workshop of Tuesday, June 19 at 6pm OR Wednesday, June 20 at 10am.
Register online at www.ElderCareLaw.com