Free For Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify July Enrollment Dates - by Appointment Only

Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment will be Thursday, July 20, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Main Street Community Center. Please contact the Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.