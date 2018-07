Free Goat Yoga at Alton Farmers & Artisans Market

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Gates open at 8:00am | 8:00am to 12:00pm

Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market

Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

Kids and parents can enjoy early morning yoga ... make that Goat Yoga on Saturday, July 28 at the Alton Farmers' and Artisans Market! River Bend Yoga of Alton and Horseshoe Cross Farms will join forces and use live goats in tandem with yoga. Goat yoga is a smile-inducing fitness trend sweeping the U.S.!