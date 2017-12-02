Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties Offering Pictures with Santa and Collecting Toys and Canned Goods for Local Families in Needs

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., November 20, 2017—Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced that it will again be offering free holiday photos with Santa to benefit Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

All families and groups are welcome to have their photos taken with Santa on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2017 at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties offices located at 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301 in Edwardsville. While there is no fee for photos with Santa, the agents and staff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties ask that guests bring along a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or canned good. These donations will be given to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry to benefit local underprivileged children and families this holiday season.

In addition, a Christmas tree raffle will be held, courtesy of the BuyWell, SellWell Team of Kathy Shemwell. All guests can enter the drawing for a beautiful, golden angel themed tree during their visit. The winner of the drawing will be notified Monday, December December 4, 2017.

“Being involved in our community gives us a great sense of purpose. We began this event in 1994, and each year, our agents are excited to work alongside local residents to help area children and families have a safe and happy holiday,” said Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties.

Santa and his elves will be at 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301 in Edwardsville on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please call 618-655-4100.