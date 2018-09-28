Madison County Housing Authority will host a Free Job Search Workshop in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training on Friday, September 28, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park Apartments located at 1601 Olive Street in Collinsville, Illinois.

Workshop will cover job search, resume tips, how to maintain employment and the effects of social media. Attendance prizes and light snacks will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Monica Allen at 618.345.5142 ext. 1114.