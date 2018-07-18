Madison County Housing Authority (MCHA) in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training will hold a free job search workshop on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Event will be held at Woodland Park Apartments located at 1601 Olive Street in Collinsville, IL. Anyone that is seeking employment or looking for better employment is encouraged to attend this event. Workshop will cover a variety of topics including job search, resume tips, how to maintain employment and social media effects, etc. Three attendance prizes and a light snack will be provided. Although a registration is not required we encourage you to register in advance by calling Monica Allen at 618.345.5142 ext. 1114.