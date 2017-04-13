Free knee and shoulder screenings!

Area residents who may be suffering from joint pain or discomfort are invited to receive free knee and shoulder screenings on Thursday, April 13, with appointments starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Outpatient Rehab Services at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

Knee pain is a common complaint that affects people of all ages and may be the result of an injury, or a medical condition such as arthritis or gout.

Shoulder pain may arise from the shoulder joint, or from surrounding muscles, ligaments or tendons.

OSF Saint Anthony’s professional Rehabilitation staff will assess your joint pain, answer questions about activity and exercise, and if needed, recommend options for further diagnosis or treatment in collaboration with the individual’s physician.

Screenings are by appointment and registration is required.

To register for an appointment, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org, click on View Classes & Events.

For information, call (618) 465-2264.