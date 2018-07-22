CNB Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that they have teamed up with Haskell House and Middle Town Neighbors to bring the Alton community a free movie night, featuring WONDER.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove that you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

This event will take place at Haskell Park on June 22nd at 8:30 PM.

CNB Bank & Trust has 14 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, Taylorville, and Tinley Park. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com. Member FDIC.