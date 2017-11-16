OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence has scheduled two free prostate screenings for the community, on Thursday, October 19 and Thursday, November 16. Screenings are by appointment from 3 to 6 p.m.; at the Radiation Oncology Department at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Hospital located at 915 E. 5th Street.

The screening includes PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by Eminajulo Adekoya, M.D., Urology.

The screening is designed for men age 50 and older who have not been previously been screened for prostate cancer. Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-American men or men who have a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45.

Screenings are by appointment and space is limited. To register online for a screening appointment, please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.osfsaintanthonys.org" www.osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes and Events; or call (618) 465-2264.