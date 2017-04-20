SPECIAL FREE SHOWING of The Promise, on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Granite City Cinema, located at 1243 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City, Illinois. 62040.

The Doors Open at 6:00 PM, and the Show Begins at 6:45 PM. This event is being sponsored entirely by Attorneys Lance Callis and Casper Nighohossian. Seating will be available on a First Come - First Served basis. Please, come join us for this SPECIAL FREE SHOWING, and invite your friends and family! We hope to see you there!!!