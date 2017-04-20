Free Showing of The Promise
Granite City Cinema 1243 Niedringhaus Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
SPECIAL FREE SHOWING of The Promise, on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Granite City Cinema, located at 1243 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City, Illinois. 62040.
The Doors Open at 6:00 PM, and the Show Begins at 6:45 PM. This event is being sponsored entirely by Attorneys Lance Callis and Casper Nighohossian. Seating will be available on a First Come - First Served basis. Please, come join us for this SPECIAL FREE SHOWING, and invite your friends and family! We hope to see you there!!!
