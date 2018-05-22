Free Shredding and Donation Drive

AAdvantage Insurance Group is currently collecting donations to help Got Your Six Support Dogs and USO of Missouri. The final collection day – which is Fri., June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – will also feature the insurance agency’s first free shredding event. The collection is in conjunction with the Statewide Day of Giving campaign hosted by Illinois Young Agents, which is part of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois.

Donations range from dog food and bones to dog toiletries and crates for Got Your Six Support Dogs. USO of Missouri’s wish list includes snacks, paper goods, and cleaning supplies for USO Missouri. All donations will be accepted at AAdvantage Insurance Group’s offices located at 2220 S. State Rte. 157 in Glen Carbon, Ill.

Got Your Six Support Dogs is a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders who have risked their lives to serve their country. The organization places trained Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) services dogs with those who need help healing from the psychological stress of war and duty.

USO of Missouri is a non-profit organization that has served more than 4.1 million military and their families since its inception in 1981. The agency provides services to the entire state of Missouri and several Southern Illinois counties.

AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in farm, commercial, home, auto and life insurance. The agency serves clients in the Metro-East/St. Louis area, as well as throughout Illinois and Missouri. AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.