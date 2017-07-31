First United Methodist of Wood River and Hartford United Methodist are continuing their free summer lunch TWIGS program Mondays - Fridays from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm through August 18th. In Hartford, the location will be at the elementary school on 2nd Street at the entrance to the cafeteria. In Wood River, the location will be at Lewis & Clark Middle School on Acton Street at the cafeteria entrance. All children are welcome! Over 2,000 meals were handed out during the month of June.