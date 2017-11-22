Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Salvation Army of Alton 525 North Alby Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Abundant Life Community Church is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army Booth House at 525 Alby Street on Wednesday, November 22 from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm. It is free and open to everyone in the community. Alton Middle School is performing from the cast of Godspell at 5:30 pm for entertainment.
525 North Alby Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
