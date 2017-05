Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults Tuesdays & Fridays

Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee.

Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal.

Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before.

To get registered for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.