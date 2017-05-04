Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults for Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults for Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday.

Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly.

A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration.

To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or  HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

618-656-0300

