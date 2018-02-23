Five Friday Fish Fries remain at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W.Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, to support the Mission Campers of the church.

Dine in or carry out, serving is 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday in Heggemeier Hall of the church. For $8, each patron may select whitefish, buffalo or catfish, along with sides of baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, chips, dessert and drink.

All proceeds benefit the youth mission trip to Red Lake, Minnesota, from July 12-22, 2018.