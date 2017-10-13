Friday Night Event

Mr. David Baugher is returning as our guest to Alton and will be presenting his latest work: “Secret America: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” this Friday evening.

Baugher is a freelance writer, researcher, and former editor of weirdfactblog.com and his work appears in a variety of publications.

"Secret America" is a look at the United States, a " ticket to some of the nation’s least-known but most interesting spots". It's also "a guide that gives you answers to the questions... tourists never knew they were supposed to ask".

Mr. Baugher is an enthusiast for unusual information, and “Secret St. Louis" is his previous book released in March 2016.

Refreshments provided as usual after the event.

See you then!