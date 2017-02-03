Friday Nights Fish & Tacos

Every Friday February 3 through April 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Fish Fry & Tacos. Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060. Cod sandwich $4.50, taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, pollock fish, onion rings, fries, slaw, dessert, and drinks are also available. Eat-in or carry-out. See Facebook.com/POLISH.HALL.MADISON for complete menu and prices. Kitchen closed April 14 for Good Friday and St. Mary's Church, Madison, fish fry TBD.