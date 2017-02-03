Friday Nights Fish & Tacos

to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060

Every Friday February 3 through April 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Fish Fry & Tacos. Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060. Cod sandwich $4.50, taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, pollock fish, onion rings, fries, slaw, dessert, and drinks are also available. Eat-in or carry-out. See Facebook.com/POLISH.HALL.MADISON for complete menu and prices. Kitchen closed April 14 for Good Friday and St. Mary's Church, Madison, fish fry TBD.

Info

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060 View Map

Fish Fry

Visit Event Website

618-876-9056

to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2017-02-03 17:00:00

ProPicks3

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Winter Coupon Book 2016

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

realestate