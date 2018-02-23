Friday Nights Fish & Tacos

to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060

Spring 2018 SEASON - Polish Hall, lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060. Serving from 5 PM to 8 PM. Eat-in or Carry-out. Cod sandwich $4, taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, onion rings, fries, slaw, and drinks are also available. Friday nights until April 20, 2018. Kitchen closed on March 30th for Good Friday. See all our Events on Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison

Info
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060 View Map
Fish Fry, Food & Drink
618-876-9056
to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-02 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-09 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-16 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-16 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-16 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Nights Fish & Tacos - 2018-03-23 17:00:00