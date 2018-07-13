Friday the 13th Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Friday the 13th Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Friday, July 13, 2018

6:30pm to 8:30pm

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the Friday the 13th Cruise on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

