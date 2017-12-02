Join us for the Inaugural Frosty Frolic 5K at Drost Park in Maryville, IL to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Relay For Life events of the Metro East region. Each race registration receives a long-sleeved shirt with entry fee, if you choose. Registrations received after November 21st are not guaranteed shirts. We will have hot chocolate and cookies for runners after the race. If you have a Relay event or team, your registration will be credited to your fundraising efforts!

11 and under-$10 each (no shirt) or $20 each (includes shirt)

12 and up-$20 each (no shirt) or $30 each (includes shirt)

Race packets can be picked up on 12/1/17 at the ACS office on Schiber Ct. between 9 am-4 pm. They can also be picked up on Race Day starting at 8 am. The race will begin promptly at 9 am.

Race sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Maryville/FrostyFrolic5K