Full Moon Party at The Grafton Harbor on Saturday, June 10, 2017, 9:00 pm to 1:00 am at Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-7678.

The Grafton Harbor Arr Bar & Grafton Oyster Bar host the Full Moon Party!

Zombies aka Zombaritas will be serving up spooktacular cocktails. Watch as the Dancer of Flaming Spirits and Witch Doctor ward off evil!

Enjoy live music throughout the evening.

Look to the river as evil spirits sacrificed by the Piasa Bird rise before your very eyes!

For more information, call (618) 786-7678.

Admission: FREE