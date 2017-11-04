Full Moon Party at The Grafton Harbor

Saturday, November 04, 2017

Starting at 6:30pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

The Grafton Harbor Arr Bar & Grafton Oyster Bar host the Full Moon Party! Zombies aka Zombaritas will be serving up spooktacular cocktails. Watch as the Dancer of Flaming Spirits and Witch Doctor ward off evil! Enjoy live music througout the evening. Look to the river as evil spirits sacrificed by the Piasa Bird rise before your very eyes! For more information, call (618) 786-7678.