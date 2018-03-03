A Fungus Among Us: Mushroom Production for the Home Gardener

Do you love mushrooms? Have you always wanted to grow your own, but didn’t know where to start? Do you have a small farm and are looking for a value-added product? This workshop is for you! This beginner’s workshop will cover growing shiitake and oyster mushrooms for the home gardener. Participants will learn to inoculate logs with mushroom spawn and will be provided with basic instructions for growing these mushrooms. This is a hands-on workshop. Each participant will receive a 3- 4 ft long inoculated log (shiitake or oyster) and an oyster mushroom ‘quick kit.’

Registration: $30 (includes one inoculated mushroom log (shiitake OR oyster) and an oyster mushroom quick kit); $10 extra gets a second log (oyster or shiitake) – please specify a preference.

Registration deadline: February 25. Call 618-653-4687 to register; or email mccullyheritage@gmail.com

Registration is limited, so register EARLY!

This is an outdoor event - dress for the weather.