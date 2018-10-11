G.R.O.W. Hosts Open House

Get Rich On Wisdom (GROW) with the Edwardsville Unit of the Madison County Association for Home and Community Education (MCAHCE) at an open house at 7:00 p.m. on October 11, 2018 at the LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, in Edwardsville. There will be a short meeting, refreshments, and a presentation on ‘Creating a No-Waste Kitchen’ given by Barbara Crowder and Stephanie Robbins.

“The second week of October is HCE week--our informational membership drive for the state-wide organization. We offer practical lessons for living at each meeting and also offer opportunities to be involved in the community. Our members state that the organization is ‘like an adult 4-H Club but without any animals,’” noted Mary Lou Davis, President of the GROW unit.

Monthly lessons for 2019 range from practical programs like ‘What are Tortillas and How to Use Them”, timely programs on Senior Bullying, informational on “How Illinois became a State’ and fun ones like ‘Jello, Jello, Jello.’ In addition, HCE has an international component and partners with groups around the world. This year’s study country is Australia. Groups collect or make items for women’s shelters, food pantries, and homeless individuals along with other opportunities for community involvement. Social events are also scheduled. This summer, the GROW members went to Litchfield to learn about Mother Jones and the labor movement.

All members of the public are invited to the open house and no reservation is necessary. The GROW unit meets the second Thursday of most months at the LeClaire Christian Church. Membership is open to any adult and annual dues are $12.

For more information, check out Facebook.com/mcahce or contact Tammy Pitt at TLPitt@msn.com or at 314-757-6573.