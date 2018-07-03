Galaxy Far Far Away Day

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Galaxy Far Far Away Day 

Tuesday, July 3rd. 1-2:30 PM  2145 Johnson Road 

Join us for space themed crafts and activities, including making UFO lamps and alien erasers, and galaxy painting. 

This event is part of the Teen Summer Challenge for grades 7-12. 

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information. 

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Crafts, Teens
