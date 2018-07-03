Galaxy Far Far Away Day
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Galaxy Far Far Away Day
Tuesday, July 3rd. 1-2:30 PM 2145 Johnson Road
Join us for space themed crafts and activities, including making UFO lamps and alien erasers, and galaxy painting.
This event is part of the Teen Summer Challenge for grades 7-12.
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Crafts, Teens