Gallery Talk with the Artists - Documents of the Time

Saturday, November 04, 2017

2:00pm to 3:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Saturday, November 4, at 2pm Gallery Talk: Conversation with the artists on how and why they document events, memories, reflections, etc. Documenting with an agenda, documenting for self-realization, etc.

John Blair “Blues for Jim Crow”

Tiffany Johnson Cade “Family Portraits”

Sun Smith-Foret “Silverscreen Quilts”

Oct 1 - Nov 18

"Documents of the Time”

Social documentary photography records a moment in time and focuses attention to ongoing social issues. John Blair, Tiffany Cade, and Sun Smith-Foret re-interpret documentary photography. Blair creates digital photographs from film printed on 1944 expired paper in a series “Blues for Jim Crow.” Cade’s “Family Portraits” are polaroid-scale paintings depicting celebratory moments of resilience and optimism from everyday life, inspired by her grandmother’s family album. Sun Smith-Foret’s large scale African American Film Series quilts are sourced from movies. Documenting takes time, occurs over time, is time defined, is immediately outdated yet resonates as the work in this show details. Each artist is considering through particular means, humanity and self, looking at and borrowing photographic images of particularity and specificity. Even as the artistic expression leans toward the abstract it is a metric for our social environment today.