Game On! VBS

We are inviting your kids to grab their megaphones and lace up their cleats for VBS 2018! Your players and cheerleaders will realize God has given them His ultimate playbook to “Gear Up For Life’s Big Game.” Get in the spirit! VBS Game On begins Sunday June 24th - Friday, June 29th 6:00-8:30 PM Everyday.

For children (K through 6th grade)

For Youth (grades 7th-12th)

Nightly fun with music, games, crafts, Bible stories, snacks, and prizes

Families are invited to join us on Friday, June 29th for their kids VBS program and ice cream social at 6:00 pm.

Price: Free

Contact info: WABC 800 Whitelaw Ave. Wood River, IL Find us on Facebook at Whitelaw Ave. Baptist Church