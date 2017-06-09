Gaming Club

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Gaming Club

Ages 13-17

Beginning June 2-Every Friday 3-4:30 PM

Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Players of all experience levels are welcome to join us for gaming adventures

Bring your own decks and battle!

Battle foes in RPGs!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

6184526238 ext 755

