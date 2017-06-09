Gaming Club
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Ages 13-17
Beginning June 2-Every Friday 3-4:30 PM
Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Players of all experience levels are welcome to join us for gaming adventures
Bring your own decks and battle!
Battle foes in RPGs!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
