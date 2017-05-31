Gateway Regional Medical Center and Quilts of Valor to Honor Local World War II Veterans

Gateway Regional Medical Center and not-for-profit Quilts of Valor will honor three World War II Veterans at a luncheon at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. The three men will receive quilts made by the not-for-profit.

Jan Copeland, Quilts of Valor and Ed Cunningham, CEO, Gateway Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Quilt Presentation will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040.

Visuals/Interview Opportunities: Jan Copeland with Quilts of Valor, Ed Cunningham, CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center and three local veterans and their families. The quilt presentation will be the most visual. To schedule an interview during this time please let us know.

Contact: Beth Ann Gailey, Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Gateway Regional Medical Center at BethAnn_Gailey@QuorumHealth.com or 618-558-1023.