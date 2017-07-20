Genealogy Club!
Third Thursday of Every Month—1:00-2:00 PM
History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Visit the library and have your genealogy questions answered! Meet with others who are researching their family histories and discuss resources and search tips!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730
