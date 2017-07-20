Genealogy Club!

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Genealogy Club!

Third Thursday of Every Month—1:00-2:00 PM

History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Visit the library and have your genealogy questions answered! Meet with others who are researching their family histories and discuss resources and search tips!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
