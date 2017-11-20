General Membership Meeting

Our November 20th, meeting will be held at the YWCA, 304 East Third Street, Alton, IL, 62002. There is limited street parking in front of the YWCA. If you can walk, park in the City Hall lot.

In the coming year, the AALA will feature programs which will give us

Methods to save Alton’s historic architecture. Our speaker this month is Doug Bader, chairman of Alton’s Historic Commission. Doug will explain how to nominate a Alton building to be a city landmark and what that designation means. The city landmark designation has not been used widely to give some buildings extra protection and it is open for citizen participation.

Meeting will be Monday, November 20th at the Alton YWCA’s Levis Room at 7:30 pm. Everyone is invited.